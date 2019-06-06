€100 million beef fund set to include ‘production reduction’ clause

The highly-anticipated €100 million beef fund is expected to include ‘production reduction’ and ‘restructuring’ clauses, AgriLand has learned.

The fund – revealed by AgriLand – which was initially announced as a support for Irish beef farmers that have suffered significant losses due to recent market disturbances – is now expected to be linked to specific conditions which have been outlined in Brussels this evening, Thursday, June 6.

According to a draft EU document on the regulation for the fund seen by this publication: The measures taken by Ireland shall be aimed at reducing production or restructuring the beef and veal sector.

Meanwhile, a Government source explained: “The €50 from Europe is expected to have an element of reduction built into it, incentivising farmers to reduce suckler cow numbers.”

Last month, the European Commission announced that it will offer a €50 million support for beef farmers, while the Irish Government confirmed it will match this figure, bringing the total amount to €100 million.

The source outlined that a mechanism such as this has been used by the EU before when the dairy reduction scheme was rolled out by the EU in 2016.

Advertisement

The scheme – titled ‘Voluntary Supply Management Scheme for the Dairy Sector’ – aimed to fund milk producers who voluntarily engaged in milk production reduction over a three-month period.

According to the Government source: “For a suckler farmer to avail of the funding, they are going to have to give a commitment to reduce a percentage of their stock.”

While it is understood that the figures have not yet been confirmed; reduction is “definitely” a condition of the money.

Funding update

While the Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar has confirmed that the commission’s funding will be matched, the Government have yet to come up with the other €50 million which is proving to be challenging at the minute.