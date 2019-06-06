The new face of Fendt’s next-generation 900 Vario tractors?

Pictures believed to depict the next-generation Fendt 900 Vario series tractors are circulating on social media.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that the new line-up will comprise five models – namely the 930, 933, 936, 939 and 942. Power ratings are expected to stretch from 296hp to 415hp.

The shots were uploaded onto Twitter (by Ed Grommes @breyers26). The pictures are believed to have been taken in the US – at an AGCO event.

It is apparent that the new tractors share some styling cues with the larger (and more powerful) 1000 Vario line-up.

These tractors are not expected to be unveiled here in Europe until next month (July 2). Irish dealers have, apparently, already seen examples from the new line-up at a special event in Germany.

In any case, expect to see ‘production-spec’ versions of the new 900 Vario series at this year’s Agritechnica show (in November – in Hanover).

Extended Fendt forum

In related news, less than a year after the first foundations were laid, the topping-out ceremony for the Fendt Forum extension was held recently (April 26).

In future, dealers, customers and visitors will be able to view Fendt products in an additional 2,500m² showroom (pictured below) adjacent to the Fendt Forum (in Marktoberdorf).

A spokesperson explained: “In recent years, we have become a genuine ‘full-line’ provider. This has increased the need for additional exhibition space.

“The new hall will host not only exhibitions and training courses, but also special events – the first of which will be our international press conference on July 2, quickly followed by ‘Dealer Technica’.