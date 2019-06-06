Info farm walks to be held ahead of Young Farmer of the Year 2019

The 21st FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards 2019 is fast approaching, with Macra na Feirme seeking to find the best farmers around to contest for the top prize.

Seven awards will be up for grabs, as well as the main prize. Open categories including: Dairy; Drystock; Land Mobility; and Other Enterprises.

In addition there will be awards for: Best Emerging Farmer, Carbon Efficiency; and Biodiversity.

As part of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition 2019 Macra is hosting farm walks / information evenings in the coming weeks, taking place in counties Waterford, Meath, Offaly and Kildare.

Maighread Barron, Waterford, on Tuesday, June 11;

Jonathan Marry, Meath, on Thursday, June 13;

Michael Gowing, Offaly, on Wednesday, June 19; and

Thomas O’Connor, Kildare, on Tuesday, June 25. The farm walk schedule set to take place on the farms of the following:

Each of the farm walks will kick off at 7:30pm.

The winner of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2019 award will receive a travel bursary and the opportunity to experience farm practices abroad, while also developing their skills.

In addition, all county winners will also receive an award.

For those interested in entering, the following criteria applies.

Under 35 years of age on the 1st January 2019 and a member of Macra na Feirme or the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA); and

Involved in the running of the farm on which they currently work for a least three years, either full-time or part-time. Farmers must be: