Dairy dispersal sale to take place in Carnaross

A dairy dispersal sale is set to take place in the coming days in Co. Meath.

The dispersal sale is being conducted by the order or herd owner Nigel Rowntree, of Kells, Co. Meath.

The auction will take place this Monday, June 10, at 11:00am at Carnaross Mart.

32 freshly calved dairy cows;

three in-calf heifers;

Four in-calf cows, seven months plus; and

16 maiden heifers suitable for breeding. The sale will include:

According to Carnross Mart, the cows are being sold due to a change in the owner’s farming system, which requires the sale of the animals.

The mart underlined that proceedings will get underway straight away from 11:00am sharp.

PPI boost for May

In other dairy news, the Ornua Purchase Price Index (PPI) has risen for the month of May, the dairy exporter has confirmed.

Announced earlier today, Thursday, June 6, Ornua revealed that its PPI index for May 2019 is 107.3, adjusted from 105.9 in April.

This converts to 32.1c/L, including VAT, based on Ornua’s product purchase mix and assumed costs of 6.5c/l.

The adjustment for May reflects higher powder prices and flat returns for butter, combining to offset lower cheddar returns, according to Ornua.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the Global Dairy Trade (GDT) fell in its most recent auction on Tuesday, June 4, in what was the largest index change in eight tenders.