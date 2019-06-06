Processors and co-ops ‘cap on production’ recommendation comes under fire

A recent report from the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) has included a recommendation to introduce “short term carbon budgets”.

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s (IFA’s) Environmental Committee chairman, Thomas Cooney, has blasted this recommendation calling on “all dairy coops and meat processors to clarify if this is their agreed position.”

If this is the agreed position of our co-ops and processors then they have effectively signed up to a cap on production.

Continuing, he stressed this has been done “without any consultation with primary producers”.

He expressed his frustration at the reccomendation saying: “It has undermined Ireland’s sustainable model of food production at a time of increasing demand for the high quality proteins produced by farmers.”

He added: “This represents a significant sellout by our dairy co-ops and meat processors of Ireland’s low carbon model of food production.

It will have a significant impact on farm level investment decisions by farmers in the coming years and would be a further body blow for rural Ireland.

Cooney’s concern comes from a proposal on page 53 of the report.