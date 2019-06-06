Public warned following close shaves at level crossings

Irish rail service provider Iarnród Éireann has warned the public to be mindful of both their own safety and that of others when encountering level crossings on the roads.

The company backed up such warnings with the release of a video depicting a series of close shaves by reckless drivers, pedestrians and cyclists.

The video was released to mark International Level Crossing Awareness Day, which takes place today, Thursday, June 6.

As can be seen in the video, a wide range of reckless people attempt to cross railway tracks when level crossing gates had already lowered – resulting in a series of collisions with such barriers, in some cases causing damage.

A number of lorries can also be seen getting stuck on the tracks in attempts to cross when barriers were already lowering

One notable example from a farming perspective is that of what appears to be a silver Nissan Navara jeep, with a livestock trailer in tow, brazenly attempt the crossing as the barriers lower.

The inevitable happens when one barrier gate clips the trailer, sending the obstacle crashing down.

Accompanying the video, Iarnród Éireann gave a brief warning statement: