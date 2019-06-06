Far-out farmer fundraiser this weekend in ‘the Premier’

A number of young farmers and rural dwellers are currently working on a fundraiser event in aid of two worthy causes.

North Tipperary Macra na Feirme is organising a ‘Musical Bingo Night’ this Saturday night, June 8, and is urging local communities – and those interested from further afield – to come along and support the causes.

The event aims to raise funds for the Darragh Stakelum Fund and the charity Feilachean.

Darragh Stakelum was diagnosed with malignant brain tumour in August 2018, when a charity was set up to raise funds to provide care for Darragh, who had previously been diagnosed with Optic Nerve Atrophy, going blind from the condition in 2016.

He is currently been assessed for suitable rehabilitation and will require full-time care and support.

Since its inception Darragh’s fund has raised over €37,000, according to North Tipp Macra.

Feileacain – the Stillbirth and Neonatal Death Association of Ireland – was established in 2009 to offer support to people affected by the death of a baby before or at birth.

Advertisement

The charity was formed by a group of bereaved parents who wished to offer support to other parents whose baby died.

The Musical Bingo Night will be held in Thurles Sarsfield Social Centre, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, with proceedings getting underway from 8:30pm.

Bingo cards cost €10 and can be purchased on the door or from any member of the county’s Macra na Feirme clubs.

Speaking ahead of the event, Macra national agricultural affairs chairman John Keane, a member of the county Macra branch, said:

North Tipp Macra would encourage people to attend to support two great charities. Darragh is well-known in north Tipperary and is well-known to our members; and Feileacain provides support to people in a most difficult time.