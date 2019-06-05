Wheeled loader sales ‘reflect a strong market’

“Registrations of new wheeled loaders continue to reflect a strong market.” That’s the message from Gary Ryan – chief executive of the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

He noted: “17 new machines were registered in April, bringing the total for the first four months of the year to 47 [as against the 35 units registered in the corresponding period of last year].

“May of 2018 saw one third of last year’s wheeled loader registrations, so it will be interesting to see what the outcome for May 2019 will be.

Obviously, silage contracting is a significant market for these machines. The robust level of activity around new self-propelled foragers this year may be an indicator of a good month to come for loaders also.

However, registrations of telehandlers saw somewhat of a slowdown in April.

Gary explained: “This was not unexpected, given the very high level of registrations of such machines seen in the first quarter of the year.

“While April registrations dropped by 26% in comparison to last year, the total level of registrations for the first four months of the year is up 43% on 2018 at 244 units.

“Slightly more than 50% of the total registrations thus far have been in three counties. Meath, Cork and Wexford account for 50, 41 and 33 units, respectively.”

New tractor market

Meanwhile, new tractor registration figures indicate a “healthy level of sales activity – continuing on from the much-recovered market of 2018”.

Gary explained: “April saw a slight drop in registrations, in comparison to the same month last year, with a 1% decrease to 207 units.

“However, the total level of new tractor registrations for the first four months of 2019 is up 2% on last year at 1,103 units.”