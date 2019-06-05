Creed confirms commitment to review BDGP

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, has confirmed that he is committed to a review of the Beef Data Genomics Programme (BDGP).

Minister Creed further outlined: “We are now approaching the final year of the BDGP scheme under the current Rural Development Programme (RDP).

“The lessons learnt from the current programme will inform our assessment of the most appropriate supports for the suckler sector going forward.”

Minister Creed made the comments in response to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson for agriculture, food and the marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Continuing, he explained: “My department is examining all appropriate measures to support the different agri-food sectors, including the beef sector in preparation for the next iteration of the CAP [Common Agricultural Policy].

“I will continue to argue for as strong a CAP budget as possible, post-2020.

In particular, I am committed to ensuring that suckler farmers continue to receive strong support in the next CAP.

“My view is that such payments should support and encourage suckler farmers to make the best decisions possible to improve the profitability, and the economic and environmental efficiency, of their farming system.”