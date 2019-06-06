Talking Timber 2019: ‘Making the most cents out of harvesting’

Teagasc’s Forestry Development Department is running two conifer timber marketing events “Talking Timber”, next week.

These timber events will take place on: Tuesday, June 11, in the Charleville Park Hotel, Charleville, Co. Cork; and Thursday, June 13, in the Abbeyleix Manor Hotel, Abbeyleix, Co. Laois.

Forest owners will have the opportunity to meet with and ask questions of timber buyers, harvesting contractors and foresters and to find out more about the timber selling process.

The marketing days are aimed at giving forest owners a better appreciation how the harvesting of their forest crop can be carried out effectively and profitably.

How do I prepare my crop for harvesting?

What can I expect from my crop?

Who is doing what, when, how and for whom? and

What deal suits me best? Important issues for forest owners to be addressed will include:

Both events will include an outdoor demonstration organised by Forestry Industries Ireland (FII), where attendees will have the opportunity to view and discuss the quality of timber required by Irish sawmills.

Similar to other farm-based products, the quality of the timber has a very important bearing on the market price offered, according to Teagasc.

The demos will be followed by short conference-style presentations from Teagasc, the Department of Agriculture, a tax expert and a forest owner on their perspective, advice and experience of what is involved in harvesting conifers successfully.

Registration commences at 9:30am and both Talking Timber events will run from 10:00am to 2:30pm.

There will be ample networking opportunities as local companies, contractors and timber buyers will have stands at each venue, Teagasc notes.