Renewable heat technical workshop to take place later this month

A Support Scheme for Renewable Heat (SSRH) Technical Workshop has been set to take place on Friday, June 21, at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel, Newland’s Cross, Naas Road, Dublin, from 9:00am – 1:00pm.

The event has been organised by the Irish BioEnergy Association (IrBEA) and comes following the opening of the second phase of the SSRH by the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton.

According to a statement from the IrBEA, this workshop is aimed at heat users, technology providers, wood-fuel suppliers and other people who would like to find out more about the technical details and supports available.

The SSRH scheme aims to support businesses with the move towards renewable heat technology.

This scheme will support businesses and farms for up to 15 years for the installation and on-going use of biomass and anaerobic digestion heating systems.

Aim of the scheme

The scheme aims to reduce energy costs for companies and those who take part in this new scheme will receive operating aid from the government in the form of a payment for the useful renewable heat generated.

Eligible business include: Agricultural; commercial; industrial; district heating; public sector; and other non-domestic heat users.

A statement from IrBEA has said the entity is “looking forward” to helping businesses’ transition to renewable energy by presenting practical and technical advice on the scheme.

Advice

Advice will be offered on application procedures, installations, fuel supply and technical know-how will be given from the speakers.

Entry is free but those who are interested in attending must register.