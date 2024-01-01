The Duckett Holsteins herd is universally regarded as a centre of Holstein breeding excellence.

Located in Rudolph, Wisconsin in the United States, it is home to the two-time World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion, Harvue Roy Frosty EX-97 2E.

However, only a small fraction of her herd is dedicated to elite Holstein breeding. The majority of the cows are used to carry embryos, supplied by Holstein breeders from across North America.

Mike Duckett judged the interbreed classes at the recent Royal Ulster Winter Fair. He said: “The herd is split into two groups. There are around 60 elite cows, which are the pedigree breeding focus of the business.

“However, there is a second group of cows which are used to host recipient embryos, supplied by other Holstein breeders.

“The embryos are implanted with the healthy, newborn calves delivered back to their owner directly after birth, nine months later.

“This is a fee-based service that we are happy to provide for other milk producers.”

Duckett believes that the United States’ dairy sector is in a healthy state at the present time, but he also recognises that increasing environmental pressures will be exerted on the sector over the coming years.

“And this is already happening. [E.g.,] farmers are greatly restricted on the ways in which they can spread and utilise animal slurries.

“A lot of the regulations make common sense. In our own case, there is no point spreading slurry on the ground during the winter months. All of our land is frozen solid between November and April.

“So, putting out slurry during this period means that it will sit on the surface until the spring, at which time most of it will be washed directly into water courses.

“It makes much more sense to spread slurry at those times, when it can be actively taken up by crops as a fertiliser source,” Duckett explained.

But what Duckett doesn’t agree with, is the additional red tape that is associated with the implementation of such environmental measures.

“And most dairy farmers in my part of the world feel the same way on this matter,” he said.

Dairy farms in the United States that are home to 1,000 plus cows must now draw up a nutrient management plan on an annual basis. Permits are also required where the movement of slurry is concerned.

“There’s little doubt that an even greater environmental focus will be placed on the American dairy industry over the coming years,” he added.