Hallow Holsteins is fast-becoming synonymous with the highest standards of black and white pedigree breeding on the island of Ireland.

Owned by the members of the Jones family, from Gorey in Co. Wexford, this week has seen them notch up a sixth Royal Ulster Winter Fair Inter-Breed Championship.

Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 is the 2023 RUAS Winter Fair Inter-Breed Champion.

The Solomon daughter calved for the fourth time just over a month ago and is currently giving 55L/milk/day.

This was her first visit to the Winter Fair in milk; the plan now is to take her to the 2024 Balmoral Show.

Philip Jones explained: “It was pretty much a last minute decision to take the cow, given that she only calved a short time ago.

“But she was looking very well and we thought that she should at least have the chance of competing.”

The Hallow Holsteins herd comprises 90 pedigree cows, currently averaging 10,000kg of milk.

“We are using sexed semen on all the cows at the present time,” Jones added.

“There is a tremendous demand from Northern Ireland for good quality heifer calves.”

Mike Duckett, from Wisconsin in the United States, judged the Inter-Breed classes at the 2023 Winter Fair.

He described his champion as an animal that could compete at the highest level in any competitive dairy championship, held around the world.

“She is a super cow with loads of potential for the future,” he confirmed.

The Duckett herd is universally regarded as a centre of Holstein breeding excellence in the United States. It is home to the twice World Dairy Expo Supreme Champion Harvue Roy Frosty EX-97 2E.

The 2023 Winter Fair will go down in the history books as one of the most competitive on record.

Pedigree breeders from across the island of Ireland took part in great numbers. There is also no doubt that the quality of the stock taking part in the Winter Fair continues to improve with each year that passes.

This year’s event was also a day on which young breeding animals came to the fore. Both the Inter-Breed Reserve and Inter-Breed Honourable Mention are first calving heifers.

The Jersey Championship was won by David Simpson, from Lisburn in Co. Antrim, with the first calving heifer, Treasure Andreas Fernleaf.

She calved in July and is currently giving 45L of milk per day.

While the heifer in question was entered under the name of the Simpson family, she is in fact owned by the Sizzler Syndicate.

The group of four comprises: David Simpson; Andrew Kennedy from Ballymena in Co Antrim; Mark Henry, from Ballymoney in Co. Antrim; and Rory Timlin from Ballina in Co. Mayo.

Fernleaf won the Multi-Breed Dairy Calf Show, held at Dungannon last year. She is also a former All-Britain calf. The members of the Sizzler Syndicate have high hopes for the young heifer into the future.

The Holstein Reserve Championship and Inter-Breed Honourable Mention at the Winter Fair was awarded to James Booth, from Stewartstown in Co. Tyrone with his Crushabull daughter, Beechview Crushabull Lou Etta. The Reserve Inter-Breed Champion at the 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair

This was a remarkable performance for the first calved heifer, given that she had never taken part in a competitive class at Balmoral up to this week.

The 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair was characterised by a tremendous stock from across the island of Ireland. This bodes tremendously well for the future of the event.

Winter Fair 2023: Results

Supreme Inter-Breed Champion: Hallow Holsteins – Hallow Solomon Twizzle 3 (exhibitor-bred);

Reserve Inter-Breed Champion: G & D Simpson – Treasure Andreas Fernleaf;

Inter-Breed Champion Honourable Mention: G & J Booth – Beechview Crushabull Lou Etta;

Inter Breed Heifer Championship Champion: G & J Booth – Beechview Crushabull Lou Etta;

Reserve: G & D Simpson – Treasure Andreas Fernleaf;

Honourable Mention: Hallow Holsteins – Hallow Denver Twizzle;

Inter-Breed Junior Championship Champion: Hallow Holsteins – Hallow Alligator Carmen;

Reserve: Peter Hynes: Jones Chief Jay Z;

Honourable Mention: Fleming Family – Mid-west view Caroline.

Dairy Shorthorn classes

Champion: Alan Irwin

Reserve: Alan Irwin

Senior Cow in-milk Class

1st: Alan Irwin;

2nd: Alan Irwin.

Best Exhibitor-Bred Animal: Alan Irwin

Premier Exhibitor Award: Alan Irwin

Jersey classes

Champion: G & D Simpson

Reserve: Clandeboye Estate

Maiden Heifer Class

1st: Fleming Family;

2nd: Clandeboye Estate.

Heifer in-Milk Class

1st: G & D Simpson;

2nd: Clandeboye Estate.

Junior Cow in-Milk Class

1st: Clandeboye Estate;

2nd: Clandeboye Estate;

Senior Cow in Milk Class

1st: Clandeboye Estate;

2nd: Clandeboye Estate.

Best Exhibitor-Bred Animal: Clandeboye Estate

Heifer Champion Class

1st: G & D Simpson;

2nd: Clandeboye Estate.

Junior Championship Class

1st: Fleming Family;

2nd: Clandeboye Estate.

Premier Exhibitor Award: Clandeboye Estate

Ayrshire Classes

Champion: Raymond Stewart

Reserve: R & C McConnell

Maiden Heifer Class

1st: R & C McConnell;

2nd: R & C McConnell.

Cow in-Calf Class

1st: Alan Irwin;

2nd: Raymond Stewart.

Heifer in-Milk Class

1st: R & C McConnell;

2nd: Jay Warden & Partners.

Cow in-Milk Class – Second Lactation

1st: R & C McConnell;

2nd: R & C McConnell.

Cow in-Milk Class – Third or Later Lactation

1st: Raymond Stewart;

2nd: J & M Hunter.

Premier Exhibitor Award: J & M Hunter

Heifer Champion Class

1st: R & C McConnell;

2nd: Jay Warden & Partners.

Junior Championship Class

1st: R & C McConnell;

2nd: R & C McConnell.

Premier Exhibitor in Section Award: R & C McConnell. Ruth McDowell and son Tom, from Castlereagh in Co. Down, AT the Provita Stand at the 2023 Royal Ulster Winter Fair

Holstein Classes

Champion: Hallow Holsteins

Reserve: G & J Booth

Heifer Class – born on or before June 1, 2023 and on, or after, December1, 2022

1st: Hallow Holsteins;

2nd: Roy Cromie.

Heifer Class – born on or before December 1, 2022 and on, or after, June 1, 2022

1st: Peter Hynes;

2nd: Steve and Maria McLoughlin.

Junior Heifer in-Milk Class – born after August 1, 2021

1st: Slatabogie Holsteins;

2nd: Hallow Holsteins.

Intermediate Heifer in-Milk Class

1st: G & J Booth;

2nd: G & J Booth.

Senior Heifer in-Milk Class

1st: Hallow Holsteins;

2nd: G & J Wallace.

Cow in-Milk Class – Two Calves

1st: G & D Simpson;

2nd: Hallow Holsteins.

Cow in-Milk Class – Three Calves

1st: G & J Booth;

2nd: Slatabogie Holsteins.

Cow in-Milk Class – Four plus Calves

1st: Hallow Holsteins;

2nd: Liam and Sandra Murphy.

Best Exhibitor Bred Holstein: Hallow Holsteins

Best Red and White Holstein: Slatabogie Holsteins

Heifer Championship Class

1st: G & J Booth;

2nd: Hallow Holsteins.

Championship Class

1st: Hallow Holsteins;

2nd: Peter Hynes.

Premier Exhibitor in Section Award: Slatabogie Holsteins

Showmanship Classes

Junior Showmanship Class

1st: Niamh Murphy;

2nd: George Hynes.

Intermediate Showmanship Class

1st: Becky Hynes;

2nd: Ava Montgomery.

Senior Showmanship Class

1st: Manus Murphy;

2nd: Ailsa Fleming.

Mature Showmanship Class

1st: Kirsten Henry;

2nd: Sam McIntyre.