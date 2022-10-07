A 30-cow pedigree Charolais herd in Co. Dublin is on the hunt for a new farm manager and is offering a salary of €35,000-€40,000/year to the successful candidate.

The herd of 30 pedigree-Charolais cows is described by the Irish Charolais Cattle Society as being “of top quality” and is based in the west Dublin/Meath area.

According to the job advert, which is on AgriRecruit: “This farm is looking for an enthusiastic and capable manager.”

The advert also outlines that prior management experience “is desirable”.

The duties and responsibilities of the successful applicant will include:

Feeding livestock;

Grassland management;

Herd health;

Husbandry management;

Breeding management;

Data recording;

General day to day maintenance.

The job advert also outlined that accommodation is available if needs be.

Charolais-cross show and sales

In other Charolais cattle news, the Irish Charolais Cattle Society has been sponsoring a range of Charolais-cross show and sales at a number of marts over the past few weeks and into next two weeks.

The upcoming show and sales are as follows:

Carrigallen Mart: Saturday, October 8 (weanling heifers);

New Ross Mart: Monday, October 10;

Ballyjamesduff Mart: Wednesday, October 12 (weanling bulls);

Mohill Mart: Wednesday, October 12 (weanling heifers);

Ballyjamesduff Mart: Wednesday, October 19 (weanling heifers).

Charolais calf show

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society hosted its National Calf Show on September 24.

Over 200 entries battled it out in 22 classes, all looking to claim one of the six National Championships up for grabs.

Scottish Judges Matthew Milne of the Elgin herd and Allen Drysdale of the Glenericht herd both described the standard as “exceptional”.

According to the society, it was positive to see many of the prize winners sired by new artificial insemination (AI) sires and high sellers at recent society sales.

Taking care of proceedings in the male ring was Matthew Milne who awarded the Senior Male Calf Champion to Sheehills Santiago, exhibited by John and Megan Searson from Co. Tipperary.

Santiago was presented with the Christy Comerford Memorial Cup for the first time, following the sad passing of Christy earlier this year.

Standing second to him in his class was his full brother and stable mate, Sheehills Supreme.

The Searsons enjoyed a fantastic day out, claiming the Senior Male Calf Champion, Reserve Junior Male Calf Champion, and three first prize winners in total.

All their calves are full ET brothers, sired by Clenagh Lyle and out of the home bred donor cow, Sheehills Malificent.