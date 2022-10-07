This year’s potato yields have been mixed and many potatoes coming out of the ground contain a high dry matter content, but it hasn’t stopped Irish crisp producer Keogh’s, from expanding.

Lengthy periods of dry weather earlier in the year have had an effect on the harvest, leaving many potatoes prone to bruising, which can, in turn, predispose them to other issues.

However, speaking to Agriland, Tom Keogh, chief executive of Keogh’s Crisps said he thinks Irish potato farmers are doing well. He said:

“It has been a difficult season weatherwise, we had a very dry summer which obviously affected potato yields in a bad way.

“But in a European context, I think the Irish growers have gotten away a little bit lighter than some of the other countries on the continent and in the UK.

The potatoes used in the production of Keogh’s Crisps are all grown on Keogh’s Farm near Donabate in Co. Dublin. The farm began harvesting in the last week of August and noted a varied harvest. He said:

“There’s farms where we got water to them for irrigation, but any of the farms where we had no irrigation, the yields are very, very poor.”

“It has been so dry during the harvest, that the soil isn’t travelling with the potato through the machinery. It’s filtering out really quickly, so we’ve nothing to cushion the potatoes as they move through.

“Because the dry matter is so high, when they gets knocks and bangs, they come out in bruises really badly.”

Despite the issues with 2022’s potato yields, supply shortages have not become an issue for the crisp company, even as it continues to expand.

The company recently celebrated a major success when it was crowned ‘Irish Exporter of the Year’ by the Irish Exporters’ Association, ahead of major brands including Irish Distillers and Diageo.

Tom told Agriland that he and his team “are over the moon” to receive the prestigious award after only being in business 10 years. He said that it will be extremely helpful to the company, particularly in international markets.

“To be able to present that award to customers overseas and especially new customers, it brings a lot of confidence into your ability to deliver,” he said.

“We are a small family business that’s trying to compete in an industry that’s dominated by multinationals.

“Any fears or worries that a potential customer may have with us, an award like this really does help to offset those and to get those deals across the line.”

The crisps are currently sold in 17 countries and the international market accounts for 25% of the company’s business. As a result of the rapid growth the crisp company is experiencing, Keogh’s Farm has commenced an expansion plan to increase the factory’s production ability by 50% by February 2023.

According to Tom, this will ensure that it has the capacity to continue supplying the crisp side of the business with Irish potatoes, as it continues to grow.