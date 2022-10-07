Met Éireann has warned of changeable, seasonal conditions with spells of wet and breezy weather during the week ahead.

The national forecaster said that there will be some sunny spells today (Friday, October 7) but many areas of the country will also experience scattered showers which could be heavy or thundery at times.

According to Met Éireann it is likely to clear towards the evening. This afternoon temperatures in parts could be between 10 to 15 degrees but could turn colder.

There is also an indication that many areas will experience moderate but gusty winds throughout the day.

Overnight it is expected to be clear and dry with the a risk of light showers. However as the second week of October beckons temperatures will be around 5 to 9 degrees and could be accompanied by moderate westerly breeze.

Going into tomorrow (Saturday, October 8) it is expected to be drier day overall with some areas likely to see sunny spells but with the possibility of light showers.

As the day progresses the west and northwest will see more episodes of light rain and drizzle.

Advertisement

Overall temperatures are expected to between 12 to 15 degrees and there will be a good chance of moderate south to southwest wind throughout the day.

On Sunday (October 9) there will be a mix of wet and breezy weather, but drier spells will be more prominent in the northwest by the evening.

Looking ahead to next week the weather is likely to be dominated by the Atlantic with conditions very changeable with a potential for dry periods at the beginning of the week but also wet spells.

Highest temperatures are likely to be between 13 to 15 degrees accompanied by moderate but at times gusty southerly winds.

The rain is expected to ease by night and should progress to dry and clear conditions with lowest temperatures likely to be in the region of 5 to 9 degrees, with moderate west to northwest wind.

By Monday the beginning of the week should bring mostly dry and sunny spells with the risk of isolated showers. Although there will be light to moderate west to northwest wind temperatures could be in the region of 12 to 14 degrees.

The outlook suggests next week from Monday (October 10) will be generally unsettled with periods of wet and windy weather.