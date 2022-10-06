A social media group with over 7,000 members, comprised primarily of suckler farmers, is set to host a sale at Cashel Mart in Co. Tipperary later today (Thursday, October 6) at 4:00p.m.

Members of the ‘Irish Suckler Society’ Facebook group have organised the sale, which will feature suckler-bred cattle only, in conjunction with the Cashel Mart manager.

“We have almost 100 entries of Angus, Hereford, Shorthorn, Simmental, Limousin and Charalois,” a statement from the group said.

According to the group, an unhaltered, multi-breed pedigree female sale will take place, which will include both maiden and in-calf cows.

“This is a great chance for any suckler farmer to add to their herd,” the group said.

The administrator of the society’s Facebook page, Ger O’Brien added: “This sale will be a great opportunity for any farmer to acquire quality stock which are not fed for show purposes and that have the quality and pedigree to make a great addition to any herd.

“The Irish Suckler Society’s Facebook group membership now stands at 7,000 members and we are delighted to promote these sales of cattle.”

Online bidding will be available for the sale via MartEye, and farmers should ring Cashel Mart early to register for bidding.

“We would like to thank all our members for supporting our group,” O’Brien added.

“We have further sales with the weanling show and sale in Ballinakill, Co. Laois, on Tuesday, October 18, at 4:00p.m, as well as a maiden heifer, in-calf and suckler cow sale.”