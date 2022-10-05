There is over 2,000 head of livestock on display at the Sommet de l’Élevage livestock show taking place in France this week.

The event began on Tuesday (October 4) and runs until Friday (October 7) and will welcome over 1,500 exhibitors (300 of which are from other countries) and see over 2,000 head of livestock on display.

Agriland is present at the event, which has a considerable number of Irish delegates in attendance.

Representatives from Irish Hereford Prime, the Irish Charolais Cattle Society, the Irish Hereford Breed Society, and many others are in attendance at the event in Clermont-Ferrand.

As well as the many breeds of interesting cattle, sheep and horses, there is also machinery, trade stands and farm technology on display.

Furthermore, in conjunction with the event, a range of farm walks is also taking place where beef and sheep production systems in France are discussed in detail.

Sommet de l’Élevage cattle gallery

There is a range of interesting breeds of cattle, sheep and horses to be seen at the breeding summit.

While many of the breeds of livestock in attendance are common in Irish cattle herds and will be well known by Irish farmers, some are more unusual.

Some of the more unusual breeds in the beef-breed arena can be seen in the gallery below (click to enlarge): La Ferrandaise French Highland Bazadaise Chianina Maine-Anjou (Rouge des prés)

Charolais is the breed of focus at the event this year, and there are over 400 pedigree Charolais cattle on display. Blanc Bleu cattle on display in the beef-breed tent

In the dairy arena there is an interesting range of breeds on display too.

While the Holstein and Jersey breeds are represented in the dairy arena, the dual-purpose breeds of dairy cows with better conformation feature strongly too.

Some of the more unusual breeds of cattle in the dairy-breed tent: Brown Swiss Tarentaise Normande Simmental Abondance Montbelliarde Herens

Stay tuned to Agriland for further updates from Sommet de l’Élevage 2022.