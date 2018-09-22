Dry year doesn’t test varieties for disease

The exceptional growing season gone by provided a poor year for testing varieties for disease – one of the biggest factors affecting variety choice.

However, it did show a number of varieties which excelled on characteristics like KPH and yield.

The recommended lists for winter cereals in 2018 are due out shortly and John Joe Byrne from the Department of Agriculture went through some of the trial results at the National Crops Forum.

Winter wheat

Bennington was top of the list for relative yield, with a score of 103, while KWS Conros followed at 102. JB Diego came in at 101.

Garrus, Costello and Torp all scored 100 for relative yield.

Advertisement

The average yield of the control varieties for winter wheat – across all sites – was 9.79t/ha (3.56t/ac). The controls were JB Diego and Avatar.

Winter barley

Quadra topped the winter barley varieties on relative yield with a score of 104. Volume and KWS Kosmos followed close behind on 103.

The winter barley control varieties yielded an average of 9.24t/ha (3.74t/ac). The controls in this case were KWS Cassia, KWS Tower and Quadra.

A new variety – Valerie – impressed on KPH. Valerie hit 71.4, while KWS Cassia is still up near the top of the list at a KPH value of 70.

Winter oats

WPB Isabel has been impressing in the winter oats trials and hit a KPH value of 57.6. Husky was up to 56, while Keely came in third place at 55.9.

WPB Isabel also won out on kernel content at 73.5. Husky came in at 72.4, while Keely wasn’t far behind at 72.2.

The average yield of the control varieties – Barra and Husky – in the winter oats trials was 7.06t/ha (3.56t/ac).