Dry year doesn’t test varieties for disease
The exceptional growing season gone by provided a poor year for testing varieties for disease – one of the biggest factors affecting variety choice.
However, it did show a number of varieties which excelled on characteristics like KPH and yield.
The recommended lists for winter cereals in 2018 are due out shortly and John Joe Byrne from the Department of Agriculture went through some of the trial results at the National Crops Forum.
Winter wheat
Bennington was top of the list for relative yield, with a score of 103, while KWS Conros followed at 102. JB Diego came in at 101.
Garrus, Costello and Torp all scored 100 for relative yield.
Winter barley
Quadra topped the winter barley varieties on relative yield with a score of 104. Volume and KWS Kosmos followed close behind on 103.
A new variety – Valerie – impressed on KPH. Valerie hit 71.4, while KWS Cassia is still up near the top of the list at a KPH value of 70.
Winter oats
WPB Isabel has been impressing in the winter oats trials and hit a KPH value of 57.6. Husky was up to 56, while Keely came in third place at 55.9.
WPB Isabel also won out on kernel content at 73.5. Husky came in at 72.4, while Keely wasn’t far behind at 72.2.
Keep an eye out for full details of the recommended lists on AgriLand. You can see the full lists here