Drummonds to host a ‘Cultivation Day’ next Tuesday

Drummonds will host a ‘Cultivation Day’ next Tuesday (September 21). Four different cultivation systems will be evaluated on the day.

John Geraghty will be the main source of information; the agricultural science lecturer from Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) will talk on soil health, organic matter and structure.

Attendees will be able to see the latest machinery operating for different cultivation systems, including: conventional plough and one-pass systems; direct drill; strip-tillage; and minimum-tillage.

The Department of Agriculture will provide information on autumn planting and variety selection.

Syngenta will also be in attendance on the day to give details of grass weed control under varying cultivation methods.

Anyone who wishes to attend can arrive at the Drummonds Trial Site in Termonfeckin, Co. Louth, from 1:30pm. Demonstrations and talks will kick off at 2:00pm.

Advertisement

Drummonds agronomists will be available throughout the day for autumn cropping advice.

Emphasis on research

Drummonds featured in one of AgriLand‘s tillage focus pieces this summer. The company puts a huge emphasis on research and carries out its own trials in order to back up agronomists with local research.

Brian Reilly is the trial site manager with Drummonds and explained why it is so important.

Our trial site provides us with local-based knowledge.

“Our objective is to equip our agronomists with the most up-to-date results and to back up recommendations that are passed onto our tillage growers,” Brian explained.