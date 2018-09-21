Taoiseach arrives at National Ploughing Championships

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has arrived at the National Ploughing Championships. His first stop was at the ‘Ploughing’ headquarters, which he visited shortly after 11:30am today (Friday, September 21).

Upon arrival, he had a brief meeting with the managing director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), Anna May McHugh.

He left the HQ and proceeded to visit a number of the farm organisations’ stands, including Macra na Feirme.

The head of Government met with the farm-group leaders at their stands and listened to the concerns and issues currently affecting Irish agriculture.

His visit to the site comes on what is technically the fourth day of ‘Ploughing 2018’. The effects of Storm Ali forced the event organisers to cancel the second day of the three-day competitions and showcase.

Advertisement

Ploughing weather

Today, Friday, September 21, ‘Ploughing 2018’ is experiencing cool and blustery conditions, with some incidents of sunny spells and scattered showers.

According to Met Eireann, today’s weather will remain cool with maximum temperatures reaching 12° to 15°, in fresh to strong west to north-west winds, slowly easing as the day progresses.

Tonight will be mainly dry, with clear spells, but a few isolated showers will occur along northern coasts.

Some mist patches will form overnight, while cloud will increase from the south-west, bringing outbreaks of rain by morning.

Minimum temperatures will drop to 5° to 8°, in mostly light westerly breezes, fresh along northern coasts.