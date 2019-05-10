Dry, settled weather on the way – but cold nights in store

Following scattered showers today and tonight, largely dry settled weather appears to be on the way, according to Met Éireann. A couple of cold nights are in store as well, however.

Today will see sunny spells and scattered showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent over Ulster but will occur throughout the country.

The best of the sunshine will be in Munster in the early part of the day. Highest temperatures will reach 11° to 13° with light variable winds generally, moderate northerly along western coastal areas.

Tonight will be mainly dry with just a low risk of an isolated shower. Lowest temperatures will drop to 4° or 5° with light to moderate northerly winds.

Drying will be moderate at best today but will improve in the west and south tomorrow; improving further away from eastern and southern coasts from Sunday and into next week.

Good spraying opportunities are expected over the weekend and early next week.

Regarding field conditions, most soils are trafficable at present.

Some poorly drained soils are saturated in the south and west, but an improvement is expected over the weekend and during the early days of next week.

Some restriction to growth could be seen in well-drained soils by this time next week, Met Éireann says.

Advertisement

Tomorrow

Tomorrow will be a mainly dry day with good sunshine, according to Met Éireann. Highest temperatures will be between 12° and 14° with moderate northerly winds decreasing light later.

Tomorrow night will continue to remain largely dry and the light northerly winds will become variable in direction for a time before becoming light southerly.

Temperatures will fall to 1° in Ulster where a grass frost will form but elsewhere temperatures will be closer to 3° or 4° degrees with just high cloud.

Outlook

Sunday and the early days of next week sees mainly dry and sunny weather developing as high pressure settles over Ireland. There’ll be high cloud at times making the sun appear hazy.

Mainly light, occasionally moderate southerly winds will dominate and temperatures will range between 13° or 14° along the east coast and through southern Munster, temperatures elsewhere will reach between 15° and 18° most days, possibly higher in northern Connacht at times.

Nights will be dry too with temperatures of 7° or 8° generally.