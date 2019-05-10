FBD sets sights for urban growth while maintaining rural share

FBD has announced intentions to grow its urban presence in a “disciplined fashion” while maintaining its market share in rural business, attendees at the group’s annual general meeting (AGM) today, Friday, May 10.

At the meeting of FBD Holdings plc, chairman Liam Herlihy will outline the company’s current trading position.

“FBD’s 2019 trading performance to date has been good. The underlying profitability of the business is sound as we maintain our underwriting and pricing discipline in the face of continuing strong competition.

“Weather in the year to date has been benign with no significant events occurring,” Herlihy noted ahead of the event.

“While the current low interest rate environment persists, the global macroeconomic outlook has improved compared to Q4 2018. This has benefited our investment return in the year to date.

FBD has a strategy of growing its urban presence in a disciplined fashion and continuing to maintain its large market share in rural Ireland through the delivery of outstanding products and customer service.

“Brexit, and its likely impact, remains a major source of uncertainty for FBD, Irish farmers and Irish businesses.