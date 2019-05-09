Auction report: Fresh-faced muscle sells to the top bidder

Thursday, May 2, saw tractors, a combine harvester and umpteen implements/trailers offered for sale at an auction at Highfield Farm, Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, England. The sale was conducted by Brown & Co.

This report focuses on some of the (wheeled) tractors that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

No buyer’s premium applies to any of these lots.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

This 2012 John Deere 6190R (below) was described as follows: 40kph AutoQuad; AutoTrac-ready; TLS; cab suspension; 1,150kg front weight; Michelin 600/65R28 front and Michelin 710/70R38 rear wheels/tyres; four electric spools; 3,442 hours. It sold for £49,000.

This 2012 John Deere 6630 (below) was described as follows: 40kph; PowrQuad; TLS; area-meter; Firestone 540/65R24 front and Firestone 600/65R38 rear wheels/tyres; 1,904 hours. It sold for £40,000.

This 1992 John Deere 3050 (below) was described as follows: SG2 cab; front linkage; 16.9R38 rear and 12.4-28 front wheels/tyres; 10,350 hours. It sold for £6,950.

This 2007 Massey Ferguson 6480 (below) was described as follows: Dyna-6; front linkage and PTO; crawler gear; ‘power beyond’; 520/85R38 rear and 16.9R28 front wheels/tyres; 3,086 hours. It sold for £27,000.