How many tractors of each brand were sold in April?

Figures from Motorcheck.ie suggest that over 200 new tractors were registered here in Ireland last month (April).

The provisional data also suggests that over 50 of these were John Deere tractors. However, it’s possible that not all of these vehicles are, in fact, tractors.

A small number might actually be (road-going) grounds-care and utility/commercial machines (which might have been incorrectly categorised by the relevant authorities).

The data also suggests that 38 (new) Massey Ferguson tractors were registered during April.

The (provisional) figure for New Holland was 37. Kubota notched up a figure of 14. Claas stood at 13; Fendt and Valtra were each at 12. Next up was Case IH (nine), followed by Landini (six), then Deutz-Fahr and McCormick (each at three).

Lamborghini and Tumosan were each at two.

Meanwhile, Armatrac, Same and Sonalika were each pegged at one.

In any case, it must be stressed that this is raw, provisional data and, as alluded to above, may encompass some incorrectly categorised ‘vehicles’.

It’s worth noting that our own anecdotal analysis suggests that Massey Ferguson was on top (with a market share of about 21%) for the first quarter of this year (January-March inclusive). We reckoned that New Holland (circa 20%) was in second position, followed by John Deere (approximately 18%) in third place.

Advertisement

However, this analysis didn’t quite tally with raw data from Motorcheck.ie at that time.

In a separate development, data from the Farm Tractor & Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) indicated that 896 new tractors were registered in Ireland during the first quarter (January-March inclusive) of this year.

That was an increase of 25 units (or nearly 3%) compared with the same period of 2018.

The association’s chief executive – Gary Ryan – explained: “The FTMTA figures will often differ when compared with other ‘quoted’ registration data.

“That’s because the FTMTA figures are thoroughly checked to remove items such as UTVs and other self-propelled equipment. Such vehicles are sometimes included as ‘tractors’ in figures from other sources.