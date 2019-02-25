Dry and mild week ahead, but turning unsettled by Friday

Met Eireann is predicting a mainly dry, mild week ahead, but things will take a wetter turn by Friday.

Today (Monday, February 25) will be dry in most areas of the country, with the midlands and east seeing the best of the sunny spells; the Connacht coast will see some patches of light rain or drizzle.

Temperatures should reach highs of 13° to 17°, although values will be cooler on the east and south coasts due to onshore breezes and some lingering mist and fog.

Today, southeasterly winds will be light-to-moderate, and fresh-to-strong along Atlantic coasts.

Tonight will remain largely dry and clear, with some light rain remaining along the Connacht coast; however, fog and mist will be dense in parts of the south.

Minimum temperatures will be 1° to 4° tonight, with the possibility of patchy frost; in cloudier conditions, along some Atlantic coasts, lowest temperatures will be 6° to 8°.

Tuesday

Tomorrow (Tuesday, February 26) will be much the same as today: mostly dry and bright, after early mist and fog clears.

These patches of mist and fog may stay around for longer in southern areas, but sunny spells will develop in most areas throughout the day, with highest temperatures of 11° to 15° and light-to-moderate southeasterly breezes.

Outlook

Tuesday night will be similar to Monday night, with dry, clear spells again, and lows of 2° to 7° degrees; mist and fog will again make appearances in some areas.

On Wednesday, very similar to Tuesday, although possibly milder in some areas, depending on sunshine; overnight, there will be some spots of drizzle, with lows of 3° to 7°.

Thursday will start off cloudier than previous days, with some patchy drizzle, but this should clear as the day progresses. Highest temperatures will reach 11° to 14°, with light-to-moderate westerly breezes.

Thursday night will see lows of 1° to 4°, or 5° to 8° under cloudier skies in the west, where there also be patchy rain and drizzle.

Friday will be considerably different, with cloud and rain in the west, which will turn persistent and extend eastwards as the day progresses.

It will remain somewhat mild though, with afternoon highs of 10° to 13°; as for the weekend, Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that it will be much the same as Friday.