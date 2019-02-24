SIMA 2019: New, smaller, ‘stepless’ 4-cylinder tractor from Case IH

Case IH has unveiled its new Versum CVXDrive tractors at this week’s SIMA show in Paris, France.

This new line-up consists of four models (circa 100-130hp). AgriLand’s own Breifne O’Brien is at the event today (Sunday, February 24). He took these shots.

Key features of the new Versum CVXDrive are, as its title suggests, its stelpess transmission and, also, a Stage 5 compliant FPT (four-cylinder; 4.5L) engine.

Not surprisingly, the Versum CVXDrive is broadly similar to the recently introduced T5 Auto Command line-up from sister brand New Holland.

Inside the Case IH tractor’s cab, you’ll find a ‘Multicontroller’ armrest (pictured below).

Advertisement

Below is yet another in-cab photograph; this time showing the driver’s seat and steering column.

Other details are, as yet, scant – as this week’s show serves as the initial public unveiling of the tractor.

However, we do know that the Versum CVXDrive comes with front axle and cab suspension, as well as a closed-centre, load-sensing hydraulic pump (with a capacity of up to 110L/min).

Of course, stay tuned to AgriLand for further updates…

Wider CNH Industrial news

In related news, CNH Industrial (which encompasses Case IH, New Holland and other brands) announced “consolidated revenues” (turnover) of almost $30 billion ($29.7 billion to be precise) last year (2018).