Applications open for Bord Bia food and drink scholarships

Applications are now being accepted for a series of food and drink postgraduate scholarship programmes, offered by Bord Bia and the Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School at University College Dublin (UCD).

According to Bord Bia, the aim of the four scholarship programmes is to “attract and develop leadership talent for the Irish agri-food sector”.

Applications will be accepted until Monday, March 4, with the programmes to begin in June. The scholarships are open to “recent and experienced graduates from all disciplines and roles”.

The successful applicants will undertake ‘in-market’ projects for a number of food and drink companies in one of 15 international locations. The applicants will be working towards a master’s degree in marketing practice.

Bord Bia says that the successful applicants will have their full tuition fees paid and receive a tax free bursary; as well as have access to business educators from Harvard University and New York University.

“Fostering talent and developing future leaders is vital to the current success and future growth of the Irish food, drink and horticulture industry,” said Michael Murphy, organisation and talent director at Bord Bia.

He added that the scholarships will “ensure that our industry remains future-focused and equipped to address the needs and challenges ahead”.

The four programmes offered are in a number of different areas, including: supply chain and account management; global business; marketing practice; and business sustainability.

Meanwhile, Prof. Damien McLoughlin from the UCD Smurfit School said: “The programmes provide a unique learning opportunity in which academic attainment and business experience support each other mutually.”

“Participants gain from the strong emphasis on professional and career development. Most are now in excellent roles in the Irish food sector,” he also noted.