Wexford Macra to mark 70th anniversary with night out

Anyone who was involved in Macra na Feirme in Wexford in the past is invited to get in touch with the county executive as the organisation locally gears up to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

“The first Macra county executive meeting took place on St. Patrick’s night in 1949. Nationally Macra is celebrating its 75th anniversary,” said Ellen Fitzpatrick, county PRO.

The founders were: James Scully; Frank Berry; and Pat O’ Connor.

Achievements over the years have included winning national titles for beef and sheep stock judging; Macra club of the year; Mr. Personality; Blue Jeans Country Queen; national talent competition; farm skills; impromptu public speaking; debating; know your ag quiz; capers; and soccer.

To mark the 70th anniversary, the county executive is hosting a dinner dance in the Riverside Park Hotel, Enniscorthy, on April 13 at 7:30pm. It is inviting past members of Wexford Macra as well as those interested in joining, to turn out.

The night will be a celebration of Macra memories and an opportunity to share stories of Macra throughout the decades.

We are appealing to anyone who was anyway involved in Wexford Macra over the past 70 years to get in touch with us with any photographs or stories from their Macra experiences and to join us in the celebration on the night.

“While this night marks a special occasion of Macra past, we are always looking to the future of Macra here in Wexford. Macra incorporates all aspects of rural life in Ireland by providing an organisation for young people, farming and non-farming, to develop new skills, make friends and contribute to sustainable development in rural Irish communities,” she said.

“We currently have six Macra clubs in Wexford at present, located in Cushinstown; Bree; Ferns; Kilmuckridge; Ballymurn; and Kiltealy-Ballindaggin. Macra is open to anyone between the age of 17 to 35 who is interested in getting involved in their local club.

“Activities include social activities; sports; public speaking; debating; talent competitions; and personality competitions. Everyone is welcome,” said Ellen.

Tickets for the 70th anniversary celebrations cost €35 – which includes a three-course meal; music by ‘The Heartbeats’; and a DJ – which are available on Wexford Macra’s Facebook page.