Video: 118ac holding ‘situated in a prime farming district’ for sale in lots

The sale at 14 Ballybracken Road, Ballynure, Ballyclare, Co. Antrim, sees a 118ac farm on the market – in two lots.

John McIlrath, of HA McIlrath & Sons, is facilitating the sale. The owner nolonger has need of the lands as they are moving away.

It is situated 1 mile from Ballynure, and 4 miles from Ballyclare. Antrim town is 10.3 miles away, while the port city of Belfast is circa 16 miles in distance.

Every year, Ballyclare hosts the Ballyclare May Fair, which sees traditional horse trading taking place.

Lot 1

Lot 1 comprises a total of 88ac, with a house, a yard and two cottages. The land itself takes up 83.9ac. It has a guide price of £1.1 million.

The land is ideally suited to dairying, with cow lanes situated behind the yard. It has been well farmed throughout the years.

According to John, who was speaking about the enterprise: “The dairy farm could also be used for sucklers.”

It can be broken down into 69.49ac of very good arable land; 12.87ac of grazing land; and 1.54ac of trees / rough land.

The yard comes set with a variety of outbuildings. These include:

A group of dairy sheds (150 X 120) with 200-cow cantilever cubicles and automatic scrapers;

A slurry store;

A DeLaval parlour (20 X 20) with an automatic ICRS and new feeders;

A 9,500L Packo bulk tank (four years old);

A general purpose shed / calf house (78 X 57);

A dry cow house (45 X 30) with slatted cubicles;

An outside slurry lagoon;

One steel round ring store;

One concrete round ring store;

A 5,000t silo clamp (150 X 120); and

Earth banks (40 X 80).

The house is a two-storey, semi-detached, stone farmhouse which has been partly renovated.

The ground floor comprises: a kitchen; a living room; a sitting room; and a store. The first floor includes three bedrooms and a bathroom. Additional amenities are PVC double glazing and oil-fired central heating.

Lastly are the two cottages, which are both derelict stone dwellings. There is replacement potential – subject to planning permission.

Lot 2

Lot 2, the smaller of the two lots, has land, a site and a yard on 30ac. It has a guide price of £500,000.

The land comprises 26.68ac of excellent red arable land with 2.23ac of rough land. It is a compact block with road frontage and a new private lane services this unit.

It is considered highly productive, having been cut three to four times in 2018.

Commenting on the use, John said: “It would also suit a business person, a hobby farmer or equestrian [pursuits].”

The yard comes with a variety of outbuildings for various uses.

These include: A new slatted dry cow house (100 X 45);

A cantilever cubicles shed (75 X 45) with calf cubicles and calving pens;

A slatted heifer cubicle house with a central feeding passage;

A machinery shed (60 X 40);

A cubicle heifer house (90 X 30);

A hay shed (45 X 25);

A slatted collecting pen;

Two silo clamps with concrete panels (100 X 30 and 80 X 30); plus

An inside silo (90 X 20).

Lastly, the site has blockwork done for the ground floor. The plans are for a good four bedroom detached house.

Additional information

Viewing is through the selling agent. “There has only been local interest at the moment,” concluded John.

Although it is for sale in two lots, it can be purchased whole. The guide price is £1.6 million.