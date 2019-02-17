Investment opportunity with site potential on Co. Galway land goes for €1,905/ac

Spencer Auctioneers once again brings to the market a parcel of land with grazing potential. Shannakeela, Recess, Co. Galway extends 21ac and is up for auction on March 15.

There is an old cottage situated on the premises as well.

The property is located around 7.3km from the village of Recess – which is set among superb lake and mountain scenery.

‘A parcel of land’

The 21ac of grazing land is enclosed by post and wire fencing and is stock proof. There is a natural water source on the premises.

The lands are vacant and have been stocked up until early this year.

“The lands have been leased out for approximately five to seven years on short-term leases,” commented Luke Spencer, the agent who is looking after the sale.

There is an old cottage / building situated on the land which extends to circa 70m² of storage/accommodation.

The walls are of stone construction with a corrugated roof and there is mains electricity passing over the lands.

There would be a good possibility of local housing needs, what with site potential and the necessary constraints in place.

Further information

The purchaser will be required to fence the western boundary which extends to approximately 110m within four weeks of completion and before any stock is placed on the land.

Commenting on the market, Luke said: “It would be local farmers / young farmers who are looking to avail of grants that will have interest in these lands.

“With the 21ac and the old cottage/barn, someone may look to create a small holding, renovate the existing barn or apply for planning to extend/rebuild.”

The property is for sale by auction on March 15 at 2:00pm at Peacockes Hotel, Maam Cross, Co. Galway. The guide price is €40,000.