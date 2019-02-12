138ac with grazing land potential for sale at €978/ac in Co. Galway

An exciting investment opportunity sees a rare chance to acquire an old derelict cottage and circa 138ac of grazing land. The property is located at Dooneen, Clifden, Co. Galway.

The property is around 2km from the town of Clifden. Agriculture and fishing continue to play an important role in Connemara and although Clifden doesn’t have a commercial fishing port, it is an important centre for agricultural activity.

There is significant trading in cattle, sheep and Connemara ponies throughout the year here.

A festival celebrating the world renowned Connemara pony is built around the long-running Connemara Pony Show which takes place in Clifden in August annually. Breeders and enthusiasts travel from around the globe to the famous agricultural show.

Grazing land

The circa 138ac is a substantial parcel of land, which will be vacant as of March 1. Access to the lands are via a track leading from a local road.

According to Luke Spencer, of Spencer Auctioneers: “This land is owned by a local gentleman whose family and friends have been using the land for the last 15 to 20 years.”

The land is enclosed by post and wire fencing and is stock proof. There is a natural water source present.

There is also an old cottage/building situated on the land and could provide covered storage; however, it is dilapidated and would require renovation.

The land at Dooneen is for sale by auction, which is due to take place on March 15, at 2:00pm at Peacockes Hotel, Maam Cross, Co. Galway.

Commenting on the property, Luke said: “There will be strong interest for all of these lands from farmers from the immediate vicinity and also further away.

“I already have interested parties looking to view the derelict properties in the oncoming weekends.”