Tullamore Show entrants to feature on last of 6-part series

A six-part documentary series is being shown on TG4 titled ‘Beidh Aonach Amarach’. The show follows competitors ‘going for glory’ at Ireland’s country shows and fairs.

Last in this series is what TG4 claims is “the biggest one-day livestock show in Europe” – the Tullamore Show.

The camera will be following the secretary of Tullamore Show and the FBD National Livestock Show, Freda Kinnarney, and asking her about the planning and logistical operations involved in making sure the show goes smoothly.

Freda Kinnarney was born on the land which the show takes place and has spent a lifetime involved in every aspect of farming and agricultural life.

Freda married PJ Kinnarney in 1977. They have three children who all now work in different parts of the country while still keeping a strong connection to the land.

She has covered almost every role in the Tullamore Show over the past 25 years.

“It got to the stage that my work with the show was getting more demanding, and I had to decide was I staying with the show or continuing with my work life outside the show.”

Diarmuid O’Curraoin has come from Co. Meath and will be interviewed as well as Tullamore locals, Martin and Mary O’Donoghue, who will share their expertise in the dog categories at the show.

Next up will be Matt and Rita Goulding who traveled from Ballyduff, Co. Kerry, with their pedigree cattle; and also for the Beltex sheep event.

Matt and Rita have been going to the show for about 20 years.

Matt is a mechanical engineer and a cattle judge. Rita is a primary school teacher.

Unlike Matt, Rita is not from a farming background but enjoys helping out and preparing for the shows.

‘Beidh Aonach Amarach’ will be aired this Thursday, February 14, at 9:30pm on TG4. A repeat will be shown on Monday, February 18 at 5:30pm.