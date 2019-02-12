Bord Bia to run workshops for farmers’ market vendors

Bord Bia is organising a series of workshops across Ireland to train people who wish to get involved in farmers’ markets.

The ‘Skills Training for Selling at Farmers’ Markets’ workshop series is aimed at food, seafood, drink and horticulture producers, and will offer tips on such things as stall management, marketing, building costumer loyalty and budgeting.

The workshops are open both to people who have already taken part in farmers’ markets, and those who are considering getting involved for the first time.

The initiative, which was first launched in 2016, will feature meetings – each six hours in length – that will cover the main skills involved. The training will be delivered by Margaret Hoctor, from Wicklow, who has experience in farmers’ markets.

“Farmers’ markets play a vital role in the local economy, supporting food companies in the start-up phase and beyond while also fulfilling increasing consumer demand for locally produced food, drink and horticulture,” said Andrew Doyle, Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, who spoke at the launch of this year’s series of workshops.

He added: “These Bord Bia training workshops are a great opportunity to ensure they are market-ready, and I’d encourage anyone who wants to sell at farmers’ markets to attend.”

According to Bord Bia, consumers want to learn “the story” of the products they buy, and value the interaction with producers at these markets.

According to Gillian Willis – Bord Bia’s small business manager – the workshops have “been specifically developed by Bord Bia to enable farmers and producers to get the most out of selling at farmers’ markets”.

“We welcome the participation of both established producers wishing to upskill and new entrants to the channel looking to bring additional revenue to their farm or home,” she added.

All workshops will kick off at 9:00am and will run until 3:00pm. A charge of €25 applies, and attendees must register beforehand; to do so, click here.

The venues and dates for workshops are as follows: