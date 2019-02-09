Retirement sale sees quality residential farm in 4 natural divisions on the market

A residential farm comprising c.33ac of land is currently for sale at Carhoogarriff, Leap, west Cork.

The villages of Leap and Rosscarbery are both less than a 10-minute drive from the property; both provide for everyday amenities.

Daniel Lehane, of Lehanes and Associates Ltd, is currently looking after the sale. It is on the market as the current owner is retiring.

Lots for sale

The majority of the farm is in permanent pasture and laid out in four natural divisions.

Lot 1 is on c.10.5ac and includes the farmhouse. According to Daniel, the plot, which is located around the farmhouse, is “nice land, level and south facing”.

The farmhouse itself is a three-bedroom, two-storey house. It is a traditional, attractive farmhouse and structurally it is in very good condition.

However, the inside needs some refurbishment, but overall would easily be reclaimed back into good condition.

The remaining plots include Lot 2, which is c.11.5ac and Lot 3, which is 11ac.

Commenting on Lot 3, Daniel said: “It was once good land, however, it is now covered in gorse bushes and is a little neglected. It would be ideal to have it scrapped off and reseeded.”

Detailing the breakdown of the whole 33ac, 22ac was described as very good land, while 7ac is potentially good and suited to planting, while 4ac is best suited to forestry.

The farm is for sale in its entirety, or in Lots 1-3.

Further information

The farm is in a nice, good location, according to Daniel. However, given the house, it would suit a hobby farmer or a small industry, or even as a nice edition to an existing farm.

Considering that it is just on the market, there have been a few local enquiries; however, what with the attractive farmhouse, Daniel expects there to be abroad interest – there have been some calls to date.