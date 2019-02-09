Mart insurance: Focus now on ‘bringing costs down’

A number of recommendations in relation to mart insurance claims are to be forwarded to Government by the Irish Cooperative Organisation Society (ICOS) and FBD insurance as both parties get set to address rising mart insurance premiums.

Ray Doyle, livestock and environmental services executive with ICOS, told AgriLand that included in the recommendations is the introduction of a 28-day time-frame in which to lodge a claim and the initiation of liability for costs against any person found guilty of making a false or exaggerated claim.

Over the past year, marts have been implementing extra measures to further reduce health and safety risks.

He added: “All ICOS mart drovers already receive professional training in livestock management including health and safety. The public attending marts must also be willing to play their part in a changed health and safety landscape and cooperate fully with mart staff and with any new procedures that are in place.”

Meeting

Meanwhile, representatives from both organisations met with mart managers in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, recently where those in attendance heard that, while there are challenges in the sector, FBD is committed to working with ICOS to reduce the “frequency and severity” of accidents occurring at marts.

In a statement, FBD said it is Ireland’s only remaining indigenous insurer and has been “protecting Irish families, businesses and farms for 50 years”.

Chief commercial officer John Cahalan added: “Local communities, including marts, are central to our company ethos for being a community insurer and we are thankful for the opportunity to address mart managers.”

Cahalan continued: “We are committed to working with ICOS to address insurance costs for marts. Improved health and safety measures along with mart lockdown must be considered by marts to reduce the frequency and severity of accidents.