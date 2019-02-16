20.5ac of grazing land in Co. Galway has site potential

Maghera, Oughterard, Co. Galway sees 20.5ac of grazing land, outbuildings and a dilapidated two-storey farmhouse on the market.

According to Luke Spencer, of Spencer Auctioneers, who is looking after the sale: “This is a parcel of land which we are selling on behalf of overseas clients and they inherited this land several years ago.

“The lands have been leased out on short-term agency agreements and the house has been unoccupied for approximately 25 years.”

The property is located around 3.4km to Oughterard. The village, which is located on the shores of Lough Corrib, provides attractions, accommodation and everyday amenities.

Grazing land

The 20.5ac of land is enclosed by a combination of traditional stone wall and post and wire fences and has substantial frontage to a maintained council road.

According to Luke Spencer: “The land is of mixed quality with approximately 8ac being good, 3-4ac being improvable and 8ac being primarily wet.”

The lands themselves are divided into individual gardens which allow for stock management and rotation.

The residence is a two-storey, five-bedroom house, which is dilapidated and in need of a complete renovation. It is comfortably set back from the road and has a stone wall surrounding it, creating a courtyard.

The ground floor includes: a porch; a kitchen / living room; and two bedrooms – one with an open fireplace and a bathroom.

The first floor comprises: a hallway; and three additional bedrooms.

Additional information

There is an additional building which has no roof but could be easily converted for further accommodation.

There is also mains water and mains electricity passing the main road with an existing water connection.

“The type of purchaser who I envisage buying this property will be a local farmer who primarily would have interest in the land or somebody moving out of Galway with the intention of creating a small holding to start farming,” commented Luke.

“The other option would be for somebody to purchase the property, and then, either sell the lands to an existing farmer or house for renovation and retain the remaining parcel,” he concluded.

The guide price for the property is €120,000. Further information can be found online.