20ac of Meath land with road frontage to go for auction

A 20ac non-residential farm at Newtownmoynagh, Longwood Road, Trim, Co. Meath, will go for auction at Trim Castle Hotel on Wednesday, March 6 at 3:00pm.

“The lands are very fertile and are in permanent pasture, with no waste. They have the benefit of being watered by a continuous stream. They also benefit from extensive road frontage.

“They are suitable for the erection of a private dwelling house, subject to the necessary planning permission,” said selling agent Aidan Heffernan of Sherry FitzGerald Royal. There are several one-off houses on the road.

“The lands have been leased to a local farmer for the past number of years and are maintained to a high standard,” he said.

Current land sales average between €10,000 and €12,000/ac, with land leasing averaging approximately €200/ac/annum.

“There is a very strong demand for long-term leasing, which is tax-efficient for the land owner. The knock-on effect is the availability of land for con-acre is reduced.”

The 20ac holding is adjacent to Co. Meath golf club, on the R160 Trim/Longwood road, approximately 4km from Trim. The club was established in 1898 and the course was extended to 18 holes in 1993 and a new clubhouse developed.

Situated on the River Boyne, Trim has a population of approximately 9,000.

“This charming, well planned town attracts a large number of visitors and has now developed a reputation as being the gourmet capital of the north-east.

“The town has a host of excellent hotels including Knightsbrook; Trim Castle; and Castle Arch and has established itself as a go-to location for dining out with a number of first-class restaurants,” Aidan said.

“The town is noted for Trim Castle – the largest Anglo-Norman castle in Ireland. Trim has won the prestigious Tidy Towns Competition several times, including a gold medal in 2014, highlighting the strong sense of community,” the agent said.

“Trim has excellent schools including five primary and two secondary schools. There is a regular bus service to Blanchardstown and Dublin city,” he concluded.