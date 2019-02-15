Aurivo announces milk price boost for January supplies

Aurivo has become the latest processor to announce its milk price, revealing an increase for January supplies.

Following a meeting today (Friday, February 15), the board of Aurivo has decided to pay a milk price of 30.5c/L for January milk.

Market returns have improved somewhat and this is reflected in a 0.5c/L increase on the December price, a spokesperson for the co-operative said.

The average payout to Aurivo suppliers will be 33.8c/L, the representative added.

Aurivo will closely monitor market developments and return the maximum possible price consistent with market returns.

Other processors

Yesterday Kerry Group announced its decision to hold its milk price for January.

A spokesperson for the group confirmed to AgriLand that the firm’s base price for January milk supplies remains unchanged at 32c/L VAT inclusive.

Based on average January milk solids, the price return inclusive of VAT and bonuses is 36.229c/L, the representative added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, following a meeting of the co-operative, Lakeland announced that it has held its milk price and will pay 32.06c/L, including VAT and lactose bonus, for January milk supplies.

While global dairy market conditions have remained relatively stable since December, and through January, this is coming from a lower base in the latter half of 2018.

The impending Brexit is creating considerable market uncertainty in Europe, according to a spokesperson for the co-operative.

Finally, the previous day Glanbia said that it will pay its member milk suppliers 32c/L including VAT for January manufacturing milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

Glanbia Ireland (GI) has maintained its base milk price for January at 30c/L including VAT, for manufacturing milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.