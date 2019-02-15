Carnaross characters prepare for 6 nights of drama

Carnaross Drama Group are set to perform a classical Irish drama ‘The Honey Spike’ written by Kerry-born playwright, Bryan MacMahon.

The play will be performed in Carnaross Community Centre both this weekend and next weekend.

The people of Carnaross and the surrounding area are said to be “really looking forward” to this year’s play performed by their local Drama Group.

Friday, February 15;

Saturday, February 16;

Sunday, February 17;

Friday, February 22;

Saturday, February 23;

Sunday, February 24. The dates for the show are as follows:

The show will stat at 8:00pm each night and tickets cost €15 each.

This year’s production – The Honey Spike – was first produced by the Abbey Theatre in 1961 and is wildly regarded among drama fanatics as his best play.

Ironically, the playwright’s son, also called Bryan, lives locally and has been out in Carnaross Hall keeping an eye on procedures.

A spokesperson for the drama group has said: “We really hope that Bryan will be glowing with praise of the production and we hope his late father would have been proud of how his creation was staged in Carnaross Hall.”

The background of the play

The Honey Spike introduces us to Breda Claffey, a young,pregnant Traveller woman who has set her heart on returning to the Honey Spike – the “lucky” hospital where her child must be born.

However she and her husband Martin both live in The Giant’s Causeway, and Kerry is a long, wearisome distance by cart.

Nonetheless, they set out on a journey of endurance lightened by laughter and mischief.

The couple tangle with soldiers at the border,priests in the midlands, and feuding clans in Kerry.

The Honey Spike evokes an Ireland of passion, wildness,and beauty.

Its people live as they have always lived, putting their faith in God and in magic, in religion and superstition, but their greatest belief of all – is in life itself.

The booking office number is 087 6325128 and seats are allocated on a first-come first-served basis so book your seats asap.