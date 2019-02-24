Fertiliser: Ideal conditions for spreading on the way
With a dry spell of weather forecast for the coming week and soil temperatures on the rise it is the ideal time to hit winter crops with fertiliser.
Applying nitrogen (N) early will help to reach yield potential and early N and K can contribute to a reduced risk of lodging.
Oilseed rape crops will benefit from early nitrogen and those which have not yet received any should be treated in the coming days. Take account of the green leaf area (GLA) before setting the rate and apply accordingly, increase the rate in a low GLA situation.
Soil temperatures
Soil temperatures are warming up and are high enough for growth. They ranged from 6.8°C to 9.1°C from February 14 to February 20. This is 2.8°C to 3.7°C above normal.
Rainfall
Over the coming week Met Eireann has forecast that rainfall levels will be well below normal. High pressure is expected to dominate the weather from Saturday (February 23) to Wednesday (February 27).
Temperatures
Air temperatures are expected to be 3°C to 5°C above normal for the time of year in the coming days, improving crop growth and increasing soil temperatures.