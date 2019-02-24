SIMA 2019: Re-imagined ‘Fiat’ is back again…to evoke old memories

One of the more eye-catching exhibits at this week’s SIMA show in Paris, France, is this ‘concept’ from New Holland. It apparently embodies what a Fiat tractor would look like in the modern era.

This striking tractor was first seen at last November’s EIMA show in Bologna, Italy. In case you didn’t see it there (or didn’t see the pictures from that show), here it is again – for your viewing pleasure.

These shots were taken by AgriLand’s own Breifne O’Brien. He is at the show today (Sunday, February 24).

New Holland created the so-called ‘Fiat Centenario‘ concept tractor to celebrate 100 years since the introduction of the first Fiat tractor.

It was inspired by the Fiat/Fiatagri Series 90 (or 90 Series, as many refer to it) and created by CNH Industrial’s Design Centre.

According to New Holland, it “revisits the iconic tractor range, updating its design with the flowing lines of today’s modern tractors”.

The hood decals, based on those of the Series 90, are intended to “link the Fiat legacy to the present-day New Holland brand”.

The manufacturer says that the wrap-around bodywork is “reminiscent of the methane-powered concept tractor unveiled previously”.

Methane-powered concept

Interestingly, New Holland’s methane-powered concept tractor (pictured below) is also on display at the SIMA show.

The company claims that it “pushes the boundaries of alternative fuel and agricultural technologies to deliver a cutting-edge solution for sustainable farming”.

The interior of the cab supposedly offers a clutter-free operating environment, with all essential controls on the integrated armrest. Additional “parameters” are controlled through an interactive headliner display.