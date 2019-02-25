New and improved wild oat spray on the market

The main news at Syngenta’s technical briefing this week was the introduction of Axial Pro to the market for 2019.

The new formulation of pinoxaden has improved efficacy, something that is essential in order to slow down the resistance of wild oats and other problem weeds to the chemistry.

Resistance to chemistry

AgriLand recently published results from research carried out by Ronan Byrne at Teagasc Oak Park who found that 55% of 36 sites sampled in Co. Wexford were resistant to Axial (pinoxaden), Falcon (propaquizafop), Foxtrot (fenoxaprop) and Stratos Ultra (cycloxydim).

8% of these samples were resistant to Axial (pinoxaden), while all of the Axial resistant populations were resistant to Foxtrot (fenoxaprop).

Correct rates essential

Using the correct rate is essential to prevent and slow down resistance. Robust rates will ensure good control and therefore reduce resistance build up.

The new product contains a built in wetter – taking away the need for the use of Adigor (an adjuvant) in most cases.

Rates

Where weeds are small a rate of 0.4L/ha can be used. However, Adigor at 0.5% of the spray volume should be added to the tank when using this low rate.

Overwintered wild oats will need a stronger dose – 0.82L/ha; Adigor is not necessary at this rate.

Ryegrass contol is successful on smaller weeds at 0.6L/ha. However, the full label rate of 0.82L/ha should be used on larger weeds – exceeding GS22.

Axial Pro also provides effective control on awned canary grass, loose silky bent grass, rough-stalked meadow-grass and onion couch grass.

Awned canary grass is a growing problem in Irish tillage fields; a rate of 0.6L/ha is recommended for its control.