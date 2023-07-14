The decline in Ireland’s total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 1.9% last year has been described as a “result of farmers following science” by Macra.

Agricultural emissions fell by 1.2% in 2022 which was mainly driven by a 14.0% decline in the use of synthetic nitrogen fertiliser, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.

This reduction offset the impact of higher livestock numbers, including a 0.9% rise in dairy cow numbers last year, latest EPA figures published today (Friday, July 14) show.

Agricultural GHG emissions

Agriculture accounts for the majority of Ireland’s GHG emissions at 38.4% and 23.3Mt CO2eq, followed by the transport sector (19.1%) and energy and industries (16.6%).

Methane (CH 4 ) emissions accounted for the biggest share of total agricultural emissions at 71.2%, followed by Nitrous Oxide (N 2 O) at 22.8%, and carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions at 6.0%.

Welcoming the economy-wide reduction in GHG emissions, and particularly the decrease in the use of artificial nitrogen fertiliser, Macra national president, Elaine Houlihan said:

“It’s promising to see greenhouse gas trends going in the right direction as a result of farmers following the science.”

While the decrease in the use of artificial nitrogen fertilisers will have a “positive knock-on effect” on Ireland’s water quality, this will take a few years to become clear, Houlihan said.

However, Macra also calls for caution and warns against complacency as the changes that will be needed over the coming decades will “have to be led by science”.

Young farmers

The changes will have to be implemented by farmers who “appreciate the value of following the science” which, she said, will be the “1 in 16 Irish farmers, those that are classed as young farmers”.

There will be a “direct correlation” between the decrease in the 1:16 ratio and GHG emissions from the agricultural sector,” the Macra national president said.

Earlier this week, Macra said the new Teagasc Marginal Abatement Cost Curve 3 (MACC 3) outlining measure to reduce agricultural emissions “brings much needed science”.

“Without the youth, the scale of adoption of the identified remedial actions as outlined in MACC 3 will be pitifully small and will not achieve what we as a society need to achieve,” she said.