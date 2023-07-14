Non-derogation farmers would be “equally affected” by a cut to Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation, which could see livestock and tillage farmers compete for land with dairy farmers.

Out of the 8,000 derogation farmers throughout the country, about 2,500 farmers are in Cork, the Cork west chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Donal O’Donovan said.

While most of the derogation farmers are in the dairy sector, there was a significant number of non-derogation farmers protesting to keep the current derogation in Bandon, Co. Cork yesterday (Thursday, July 13).

A recent water quality report by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) could see the derogation fall from 250kg nitrogen (N)/ha per year to 220kg N/ha per year from January 1, 2024.

Livestock and tillage farmers in a predominantly dairy area could be left in a “vulnerable position”, competing for land with dairy farmers if the derogation limit is dropped, he said.

Under a 220kg N/ha per year limit dairy farmers would require more land, and compared to other sectors, they are likely to be in a “stronger” position financially to acquire land, O’Donovan said. Source: IFA Cork regional executive, JJ Hartnett, Twitter

Speaking after farmers and agri-businesses in excess of 2,000 protestors took to the streets against a drop in the derogation, the IFA Cork west chair told Agriland:

“The derogation has to stay at 250kg N/ha per year and there is no compromise.

“The message has to go straight and clear to the government, to our MEPs to take the message to Brussels because ultimately that’s where the decision making will be.”

O’Donovan highlighted that in some areas, especially in the Timoleague catchment where a lot of trials are being done in west Cork, nitrate levels have “improved”.

The use of Low Emission Slurry Spreading (LESS), protected urea, and clover in swards improves the overall efficiency on farms and there is less nitrate being leached, he said.

Cork-based dairy farmer, Senator Tim Lombard said that measurements in the Timoleague catchment area, which show that nitrate levels in the water are declining, need to be considered.

“We need to make sure that farming is sustainable so that farmers can invest in their yards to make sure they can be environmentally sustainable going forward,” the senator said.

The IFA previously raised “stark concerns” about the future of Ireland’s Nitrates Derogation with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue.

Measures adopted by farmers to reduce nitrogen leakage from 2023 such as less fertiliser use are not taken into account in the EPA report, IFA president, Tim Cullinan criticised.