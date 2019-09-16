Donegal IFA to hold charity auction of donated livestock

The Donegal branch of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) will continue its fundraising drive for Cancer Care West this Friday, September 20, at 7:00pm at Stranorlar Mart.

According to a statement from the IFA, a range of livestock has been donated by the farmers of Donegal towards this very worthy cause.

Anyone wishing to donate livestock can bring them to Stranorlar Mart between 3:00pm and 6:00pm on the day.

Michael Chance: 086 8031858;

Charlie Doherty: 086 8220247;

Peter Lynch: 087 4198978. Anyone wishing to donate livestock that wishes to have further discussion can contact the following:

Speaking ahead of the event, the Donegal IFA chairman, Brendan McLaughlin, said: “Cancer is something that affects all farming families in Donegal and this is our chance to give our support and show our appreciation for the hard work done by Cancer Care West at its support centre in Letterkenny.

We are very grateful for the generosity already shown by farmers with donations of livestock and we call out again asking for anyone willing to donate livestock to get in touch with us.

“We also call on everyone to show up on the night of the auction to place their bids on the livestock in support of this very worthy cause.”

Further fundraising events will be organised by Donegal IFA in the coming weeks with further details provided nearer the time.

All money raised for this cause will go towards Cancer Care West projects in Co. Donegal.