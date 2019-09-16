HSE to offer range of services at the ‘Ploughing’

The Health Service Executive (HSE) will, like many other Government agencies, have a presence at the 2019 National Ploughing Championships, where it will offer advice, information and a range of other services.

The HSE representatives will be based in the health and well-being marquee at Block 3; Row 21; Stand 458 in the Government of Ireland Village on the site.

A series of hourly demonstrations and events will take place at the marquee, including: CPR demonstrations; alcohol and parenting chats; and health checks and quizzes.

Attendees at the ‘Ploughing’ are invited to visit the HSE stand for advice and information on a number of health issues, which include getting your family started on a healthy lifestyle; quitting smoking; preventing skin cancer; living with and after cancer; and many others topics.

There will also be an opportunity for screening programmes such as BowelScreen and Diabetic RetinaScreen.

Another issue that the HSE is hoping to tackle at the ‘Ploughing’ is how much time people spend in front of screens, with a particular emphasis here on children.

Psychologist Conor Owens said: “The best way for children to become healthier, fitter and more sociable is through play. Families are telling us they want a healthier balance between technology and play.

Our tips are practical and simple and will make a real difference to you and your family. Reducing screen time, even by 30 minutes every day, will bring real benefits. Introducing your kids to games that you played when you were their age is a great way for everyone to get moving and active.

Of particular importance for farmers, the HSE says, is skin cancer prevention, with 11,000 people diagnosed in Ireland each year.

According to the HSE, a quarter of a million people working on farms are potentially at risk.

Dr. Caitriona McCarthy, of the National Cancer Control Programme (NCCP) said: “Outdoor workers, such as farmers, are exposed to a UV radiation dose two to three times higher than indoor workers, meaning they are at a higher risk of developing skin cancer.

Exposure causing sunburn is the most damaging, but long term exposure without burning also significantly increases the risk of skin cancer. Outdoor workers should protect their skin every day but especially from March to September.

“Farmers should pay particular attention to protecting areas of your skin which are exposed to sunlight whatever the weather, by using a wide brimmed hat, and sunscreen to protect your ears, face and neck. The good news is simple steps can reduce your risk when working outdoors,” added Dr. McCarthy.

The HSE marquee will also include personnel from the executive’s public information service, HSELive. The purpose of HSELive is to help people navigate the Irish public health system.

Other health issues that will be given prominence at the HSE tent will be peripheral artery disease (PAD) and sepsis – September is sepsis awareness month.