Continued blockades ‘causing irreparable damage’ – MII

The continuing blockades of meat factories around the country are “causing irreparable damage to the Irish beef sector”, according to Meat Industry Ireland (MII).

MII has expressed its “dismay” at the fact that protests are continuing, after an agreement was arrived at between MII and representatives of farmer organisations over the weekend.

MII highlighted that, as part of the deal, it was agreed that all protests would cease “immediately”, something which, the industry group claims, has “not been honoured”.

This continued illegal blockading of processing plants shows an absolute disregard for the law of the land.

“The agreement involves considerable investment by MII members to ensure that farmers producing in-spec cattle will receive more money for their animals. It is now essential that the minister [Michael Creed] and all farm organisations ensure that all illegal blockades are removed and the agreement reached can enter into effect,” MII said in a statement.

MII contends that the meat plant protests are “doing massive damage” to the industry, adding that customers were “going elsewhere in Europe for their beef”.

“It may take a long time to win these customers back,” MII said.

The continued illegal blockading is causing irreparable damage to a sector that is worth €2.5 billion in exports and in normal times employs over 10,000 people. It has already resulted in thousands of staff layoffs and with the continued illegal blockading, thousands more are now inevitable.

“Whenever processing recommences there is every chance that customers for Irish beef will have moved elsewhere, with a catastrophic impact on market returns which are already under considerable pressure. Government may then be forced to look for market support measures from the EU,” MII claimed.

Continued protests

Farmer protests outside meat factories are continuing at several locations around the country, in spite of the agreement reached yesterday, Sunday, September 16.

One such location is Ballyjamesduff in Co. Cavan, where protesters at the Liffey Meats plant there have today said they would withdraw the protest on the condition that a minimum base price of €3.80/kg is guaranteed for three months.

One farmer on the scene told AgriLand that farmers were calling on factory representatives to meet with farmers to “bury the hatchet”.