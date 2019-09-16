Further extension to BEAM scheme announced

A further extension to the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) scheme has been announced by Minister Michael Creed today, Monday, September 16.

He also announced that staff from his department would be available to assist farmers in making their BEAM applications at his department’s tent at the National Ploughing Championships which start tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, in Fenagh, Co Carlow.

The online application process was opened on August 19 and had closed yesterday, Sunday, September 15, but the facility has now been reopened and will be available until 5:00pm on Friday, September, 20.

I encourage anyone who is eligible to apply to avail of this final opportunity to apply for the scheme.

“I am happy to facilitate potential applicants at my department’s tent at the National Ploughing Championships where I will have a dedicated team on site each day to answer any queries potential applicants may have and assist them to submit their applications,” said Minister Creed.

Farmers wishing to contact the department in relation to making an application can do so in the following ways:

076 1064424 in relation to queries on registering for www.agfood.ie – for example queries on lost passwords, how to register etc.; 076 1064420 in relation to queries on actually completing the BEAM application once registered on www.agfood.ie;

The Department offices in Portlaoise, Co. Laois will also have a team available to meet with farmers every day from now until the BEAM closing date.