‘Ploughing 2019’: AgriLand set for an action-packed event

Next week, AgriLand will be front and centre at the National Ploughing Championships, which will take place in Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow – from Tuesday, September 17, to Thursday, September 19.

Make sure to come and find us at Block 3; Row 17; Stand 379, where you will be able to meet some of our team.

This year, the official ‘live-stream’ from the event (brought to you by AgriLand) will be filmed on-site and broadcast from our marquee – through AgriLand’s website, app and social media channels.

Haystack.ie

AgriLand’s sister company Haystack.ie will be present in the marquee too, where members of the team will be giving away free Haystack.ie T-shirts – while stocks last.

Haystack.ie, launched in July 2019, is your new online platform for finding, buying or selling new or used goods, services or equipment. It is designed specifically for Irish farmers, to assist in the continually evolving enterprise that is modern farming.

Further to this, a new Haystack.ie app has just been released for both Android and iOS. Head over to the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store now to download it.

To coincide with the National Ploughing Championships, Haystack.ie is offering free ads during the three-day event – so register your account now.

New AgriLand merchandise

Meanwhile, AgriLand has just launched an extended range of products on AgriRetailer – to add some branded flare to your life.

The new products, which include a range of sizes for both men and women, feature a classic polo (in light green), all the way to a darker, more deep-set AgriLand T-shirt – and even a stylish new jersey.

Advertisement

Simply go online to see the whole catalogue; or, alternatively, shop for our products at the National Ploughing Championships at the AgriLand stand.

NPA site map

Of course, if you’re planning on going to the ‘Ploughing’, you won’t want to find yourself at a loss – wondering what direction to face or follow.

Usefully, the National Ploughing Aassociation (NPA) has released a detailed map of the site, showing the locations of the various exhibition and activity areas.

Below is a JPEG image of this site map; simply click on the image to open up a larger version.

Alternatively, if you have a suitable viewer (application) on your PC, tablet or smart-phone, we also have a PDF version.

Click on this link or on the button below to open it (in which you will be able to zoom in and decipher all of the finer details).

Make sure to have your map at the ready on the day and to come by the AgriLand stand – at Block 3; Row 17; Stand 379!